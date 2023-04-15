The picturesque nature and dazzling culture of Japan, attracts tourists from all over the world, especially Kuwaitis, to explore its depths.

In this context, Arata Tatsumi, Second Secretary at the Japanese Embassy in Kuwait, told KUNA, that “many Kuwaitis show great interest in Japanese culture, especially the popular culture, whether it is animation (anime), comics (manga) or Japanese pop music (J-pop), reports Al-Qabas daily.

He added, “The beauty of nature in Japan is one of the attractive elements for Kuwaiti travelers,” noting that “many Kuwaitis like to see cherry blossoms bloom, and as a result, the embassy receives many travel visa requests at the beginning of March and mid-April.”

Tatsumi added that “there is a noticeable increase in travel requests to Japan.” He revealed “the embassy receives approximately 20 visa requests per day, and sometimes it goes up to thirty or forty.”

He explained that “the Japan National Tourism Authority collects information about halal hotels and restaurants, as well as the role of worship for Muslims in Japan, and put that information on the Muslim Travelers Guide website.