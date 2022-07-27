The Ministry of Interior organized a traffic campaign, at dawn today in Khaitan to arrest violators of residence and labor laws.

During the campaign, which came in implementation of the instructions of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, and the supervision and attendance of the Undersecretary of the Operations and Traffic Sector, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh and Brigadier General Mishaal Al-Suwaiji, hundreds of citations were issued for motorists who were caught unaware driving with expired license, expired registration car documents and vehicles not meeting security and durability conditions, reports a local Arabic daily.