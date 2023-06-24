The Ambassador of India H E Dr Adarsh Swaika, inaugurated the Millets menu promotion at the Dawat restaurant on Monday June 19th as part of International Year of Millet. Ambassador Swaika noted that millet was a healthy and versatile grain that can be used as an alternative to many popular dishes in both India and Kuwait.

He said that the Indian embassy is working towards raising awareness of the benefits of millet among Kuwaitis, and is running an information dissemination campaign to present millet to local restaurants and markets.

Ambassador also highlighted the importance of millet as a source of food security and health as it is high in protein and adaptable to different climatic conditions. He added that it also requires less water and fertilizer than other grains, and that it is an important source of minerals such as iron, calcium, and zinc, while at the same time being gluten-free, having a low glycemic index, and is full of essential nutrients.

Ravi Kohli, the owner of the restaurant chain, said that the “International Year of Millet” is a global initiative that aims to encourage the cultivation and consumption of the resilient and nutritious grain. He prides himself in promoting the global event by preparing a special menu that showcases the versatility and nutritional benefits of the grain in a variety of delicious dishes.

Kohli said that eating millet regularly can help reduce the risk of diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and heart disease. He quoted the old saying that good health starts with what we eat.

He also expressed deep appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millet, and for bringing the nutritious grains back into the spotlight, sparking a global conversation about the importance of diversifying food systems and encouraging sustainable agricultural practices. He said that diners will not only enjoy the meal but also contribute to a global movement promoting sustainable agriculture, food security, and a healthier lifestyle.