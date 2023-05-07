The Ministry of Interior has summoned the owner of the house for interrogation and has initiated a search warrant for the suspect who planted the Datura plant in front of the house in Rumaithiya since the use of this plant is forbidden according to the Anti-Narcotics Law.

The Al-Rai daily said, securitymen are reportedly checking the CCTV cameras of the neighboring houses to find out more details.

This happened after the operations of the Ministry of the Interior received a report about the plant in front of a house in Rumaithiya and the Public Security Sector of the Rumaithiya Police Station of the Hawalli Governorate was tasked with dealing with the issue.