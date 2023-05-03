At a time when societal concern has escalated over the continued targeting of drugs in Kuwait, the Ministry of Interior has taken new, strict measures to dry up the sources of smuggling of these toxins and to protect Kuwaiti youth from their danger.

An official security source told Al-Qabas daily that the ministry has set out to create a new security database to monitor smugglers, promoters and gangs who aim to flood the country with drugs and psychotropic substances, in order to pursue “criminal elements who have mastered drug smuggling in the Gulf states.”

The official indicated that the ministry is working on several axes to combat drugs, most notably besieging the promoters internally, and tightening control at the border crossings to thwart smuggling attempts, as well as intensive coordination with the security services in friendly and brotherly countries, which has so far resulted in monitoring “international gangs who aim to flood Kuwait with poisons,” and destroy the youth with drugs and psychotropic substances.

The source stated that First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled has directed senior officials of the Ministry of Interior to put drug control at the top of their priorities, stressing that the seizure of unprecedented quantities of drugs during the last period confirms the gangs target Kuwait.

The source added that the Ministry of Interior harnesses all capabilities and means to enhance means of control and prevention of drugs in cooperation with state institutions, in addition to monitoring borders and entry points.

In the field, the source revealed the building of a comprehensive security database, and taking more advanced measures to monitor criminals and track down suspicious elements to control any attempts to tamper with security.

He referred to the continuous development of the Research and Studies Center of the Ministry of Interior, and the follow-up of statistics and data related to crimes and cases to serve as an indicator for decision-making.

The source stated that the spread of drugs increases recklessness, recklessness and violation of traffic rules, which causes deaths and injuries, stressing that toughening penalties and amending the traffic law are urgent demands.

The most important measures to combat drugs

— Increasing security control at all ports of the country

— Coordination with external security agencies

— Intensify security and awareness campaigns

— Establishing an integrated security database

— Cooperation with all state institutions