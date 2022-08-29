Recent data issued by the Public Authority for Civil Information shows the population of Kuwait increased during the first 6 months of 2022 by 78.71 thousand people, as the total population increased from 4.38 million people at the end of December 2021 to 4.46 million at the end of June 2022.

At the end of June 2022 65,288 people entered the country, bringing their total to 2.96 million, compared to 2.89 million at the end of 2021, while the number of citizens increased during the same period by 13.4 thousand, bringing their number in June 2022 to about 1.5 million, compared to 1.48 million at the end of December 2021.

While the total population of Kuwait at the end of last June was about 4.464 million people, 34% of them were citizens, while expatriates accounted for 66% of the total population of Kuwait or 2.96 million.

The figures indicate that 58% of the Kuwaitis is employed, 73% of whom work in the government and private sectors, amount for 1.9 million people, and 27% of them work as domestic workers, amounting to 693.22 thousand workers and domestic workers.

Figures show among 10 expatriate communities in Kuwait, Indians top the list and constitutes 19% of the total population, with more than 863,000 and it is remarkable that their numbers increased during the first 6 months of 2022 by 26,928.

The Egyptians take the second place with 14% of the total population of Kuwait, with 610.86 thousand Egyptians, who together constitute about 41% of the total citizens.

The total number of workers in Kuwait, including citizens and residents, reached about 1.9 million, 25% of whom work in the government sector.

In terms of the highest nationalities in the labor market in the public and private sectors, Kuwaitis, Egyptians and Indians accounted for 68% of the workforce in the country as follows:

1 – Kuwaitis: they accounted for 23% of the workforce, amounting to 448.3 thousand male and female citizens.

2 – Egyptians: they are 23% of the workforce, amounting to 447,850.

3 – Indians: they make up 22% of the employment in the two sectors, amounting to 429,290.

In the government sector, the total number of employees reached 483.2 thousand citizens and residents as follows:

1 – Kuwaitis make up 77% of the government workforce.

2 – Egyptians constitute 8% of the government workforce.

3 – Indians constitute 5% in the government sector.

While the total number of workers in the private sector reached 1.42 million, Kuwaitis came as the fourth largest workforce in the private sector, where the ranking of the highest nationalities working in the sector was as follows:

1 – Egyptians accounted for 29%.

2 – Indians account for 28%

3 – The Bangladeshis 11%

4 – Kuwaitis make 5% of the workforce in the private sector.

The data revealed that the total domestic workers in Kuwait until June 2022 was 693.22 thousand male and female expatriates, constituting 26.6% of the total workers in Kuwait, while 4 nationalities accounted for about 93% of the number of domestic workers in the country, about 642,000 male and female workers. Their relative and numerical distribution was as follows:

1 – Indians account for 45.6% of the total domestic workers

2 – Filipinos make up 23.7% of the total domestic workers

3 – Bangladeshis take the third spot with 11.9%

4 – Sri Lankans constitute 11.55% and come in fourth place

The figures showed that the relative distribution of residents according to nationality in relation to the total number of new arrivals was as follows:

29% are Indians, 21% are Egyptians, 8% are Bangladeshis, 8% are Filipinos, 5% Syrians, 5% of Saudis, 3% Pakistanis, 3% Sri Lankans, 2% are Jordanians and 15% other nationalities