Dasman Diabetes Institute, founded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, is the sole member representing Kuwait in the International Federation of Obesity.

The Institute celebrated the World Obesity Day on March 4th under the title “Changing Perspectives on Obesity and Encouraging Talking about Obesity in All Aspects .” Dasman Diabetes Institute, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health in Kuwait, Kuwait Obesity Society, and obesity-related authorities in the governmental and private sectors, organized an awareness event on the World Obesity Day, sponsored by Novo Nordisk.

Dr Ebaa Al-Ozairi, Chief Medical Officer at Dasman Diabetes Institute, talked about obesity and its associated comorbidities such as: insulin resistance, diabetes, heart disease, blood pressure, breathing problems, fatty liver disease and other possible health complications that could be avoided by prevention and proper treatment. She also presented the latest global trends on overcoming obesity, due to its close association with diabetes, and eliminating the negative societal perception about obesity.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Health in Kuwait, represented by the Primary Health Care Department, Dr Dina Al-Dhubaib, launched a new service for the diagnosis and treatment of obesity in primary healthcare centers through non-communicable chronic diseases (NCD) clinics. These clinics provide diagnosis, treatment and support services for patients who suffer from obesity.

Dr Aisha Al-Fahd – Vice President of the Kuwaiti Obesity Association explained that obesity is a serious and chronic disease, and the Kuwaiti Obesity Association pays great attention to raising awareness and education about obesity in Kuwait through continuous cooperation with the public and private sectors. “Obesity is a recognized chronic relapsing serious disease with high prevalence in Kuwait. Due to this alarming situation, Novo Nordisk continues its commitment to drive change in obesity by collaborating with key stakeholders to support people living with obesity in Kuwait” said Mr. Venkat Kalyan – Vice President and General Manager, Novo Nordisk Pharma Gulf.

“According to the results of the World Obesity Atlas 2023, which was published by the International Obesity Federation today, the global economic impact / overweight and obesity may reach is $ 4.32 trillion annually by 2035.By 2035, if no measures are taken in Kuwait, 52% of adults will suffer from obesity which puts Kuwait in a very high-risk category, and childhood obesity continues to rise rapidly.” concluded Dr Al Ozairi.