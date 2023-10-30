Dasman Diabetes Institute (DDI), founded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, recently received a group of students from Al-Asmaa Bint Al-Harith Girls High School. The students were provided with diabetes prevention lectures by the diabetes educators and nutritionists as well as physical activity training by the medical fitness team at the institute to raise the students’ awareness. In addition, the students were taken on a general tour at the institute to brief them about the ongoing activities and projects at DDI.

Holding such events and activities stems from DDI’s mission statement, where health promotion and awareness are a priority for the Institute. Since its establishment in 2006, the Institute has been organizing and taking part in many events and campaigns to shed light on diabetes and its related conditions. This is in accordance with the Institute’s belief that, Prevention is better than cure.