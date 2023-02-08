Dasman Diabetes Institute, founded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, recently organized an awareness outreach at the British Embassy in Kuwait.

On this occasion, Tarek Aleryan, Director of Public Relations and Media Services at Dasman Diabetes Institute, stated that the Institute participated with its mobile clinic, which is a new medically equipped bus to conduct basic and preventive medical testing such as blood glucose, pressure, and vital signs, in addition to many other tests, as the Institute believes in the importance of conducting early checks and spreading awareness on diabetes to contribute for the prevention of this disease and its complications.

In addition, booklets, leaflets, flyers, and other material on educational topics such as the healthy plate, intermittent fasting, how to prevent diabetes, insulin doses and several other subjects were distributed to the embassy staff.

Moreover, the Institute organized a similar campaign recently at Dasman Bilingual School, where random checks for students and faculty were offered. Aleryan added, “The Institute spares no effort in spreading awareness among all segments of society, noting the importance of the role played by the Institute through these awareness outreach”.