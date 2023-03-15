Czech David Finkel rushed to the surface of the frozen Swiss Lake Siles, Tuesday, holding his breath and diving to a record depth of more than 50 meters without a wetsuit.

The 40-year-old’s success in the vertical dive to a depth of 52.1 meters comes after he entered the Guinness Book of Records for swimming the length of a frozen Czech lake in 2021.

Finkel dived into Siles Lake through a hole in the ice, retrieved a sticker from 50 meters to prove his achievement, emerged through the same hole and spat some blood. Tests at the hospital later confirmed that he was not suffering from anything serious.

His manager, Pavel Kalos, said it took him 1 minute and 54 seconds to dive in temperatures ranging from 1 to 4 degrees Celsius, which was slower than expected.

“He kind of enjoyed it, but he admits he was a little more nervous than usual and had some trouble breathing,” he told Reuters.