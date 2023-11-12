The Australian government announced that a cybersecurity-related incident, which it described as “major,” had struck several ports in the country, and that it was working to coordinate a response.

Interior Minister Clare O’Neill said on the X platform that the government is coordinating to respond to “a major cyber attack affecting Australian ports,” without specifying the number.

The authorities are cooperating with DB World Australia, which operates these ports, to “assess the extent of the impact” of the attack, according to the minister.

Agence France-Presse reported that this company operates container terminals in the ports of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle.

National Cybersecurity Coordinator Darren Goldie reported on “X” that this body provides advice “and technical assistance” to the port company.

He added, “The outage could continue for days, and will have an impact on the transportation of goods and entry and exit from the country.”