Within the framework of the Ministry of Interior’s keenness to seize fake accounts that insult, and slander citizens, including senior officials in the state institutions, the Cybercrime Department managed to arrest a tweeter for running a famous fake account under the name ‘Dr…’ and had about 200,000 followers.

A local Arabic daily said after completing all the formalities the fake account holder has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

A security source said the efforts of the Cybercrime Department bore fruit following the arrest of the tweeter after dozens of people filed complaints against the man, during which he was accused of extortion, insults, slander, and publishing pictures of citizens with the intention of offending their dignity.

The sources added instructions were issued for his arrest and several cases were filed against him and charges were brought after the evidence was limited to a person, and it was found that he is a citizen and was one of the senior employees in a major company. After interrogation by the Prosecutor, he is expected to be referred to the court.

The sources concluded that the Crime Department will not be lenient against anyone who misuses the phone and insults citizens in violation of the cybercrime laws.