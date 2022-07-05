The General Administration of Customs announced its intention to conduct a public auction to sell 3,459 cartons of cigarettes, most of which were seized by inspectors before being smuggled out of the country, as well as 49 parcels containing various goods, along with a 20-foot container containing spare parts and another container containing personal items.

In a press statement, the sources indicated that the administration has the right to stop the sale or postpone it in case the appropriate price is not obtained or for any reasons it deems to conflict with its interest, with the possibility of canceling or postponing the auction for any reason it deems appropriate, reports a local Arabic daily.