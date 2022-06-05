The customs authorities at the Shuwaikh Port recently thwarted an attempt by unidentified person to smuggle five million Captagon pills into the country.

A local Arabic daily said personnel from the Directorate-General of Drugs Control (DCDC) thwarted the attempt saying the contraband which arrived into the country in three containers from Asian country about a week ago.

A security source said the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, and senior officials of the anti-narcotics department headed this evening to the Shuwaikh port, after obtaining legal permission from the Public Prosecution to inspect 3 containers and discovered the pills were neatly packed inside packets of spices.

The source added the street value of the contraband is believed to be about 8 million dinars. Investigations are underway to know the names of suspects and those responsible for the shipment..

Meanwhile, other local Arabic daily quoting sources in the DGDC said the contraband came from Syria via Pakistan.