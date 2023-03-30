Inspection and Warehousing Supervisor Khaled Al-Houti said the customs authorities suspected a postal parcel coming from abroad, and upon checking it, it was found that it contained 8 ampoules of cannabis oil.

He added, in another incident, one of the customs inspectors in the air cargo department confiscated a large bag on which was written ‘salt for cleaning dishes’, reports Al-Rai daily.

For his part, Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Sulaiman Al-Fahd, affirmed the continuation of providing customs outlets with inspection support devices, in addition to training customs officers at the highest levels.