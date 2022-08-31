The Acting Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahd, affirmed that the General Administration of Customs and its men spare no efforts in preventing and confronting any attempts to smuggle into the country any illegal tools, noting that within the framework of the strenuous efforts undertaken by the General Administration of Customs officers manning land, sea and air border points have seized various types of weapons such as fist metal knuckles, cleavers, knives, pepper sprays, handcuffs, etc.

Al-Fahd told a local Arabic daily, all the weapons were seized from arriving passengers and those sent via air packages and handed over to the Ministry of Interior.

Al-Fahd stressed that customs officers are not in the mood to tolerate any nonsense which puts the life of citizens and residents at risk.