Personnel from the public and private customs warehouses administration at the airport foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of tobacco, which was hidden inside a container of clothes and accessories coming into the country.

The seizure was supervised by the customs warehouses director, Muhammad Ghareeb Al-Saidi, and the customs warehouses controller, Nasser Al-Dalmani.

A customs source told Al-Rai the bill of lading showed the cargo contained “clothes and accessories,” and the customs men subjected the container to a careful inspection and discovered tobacco hidden behind cartons of clothes and accessories.

Police are looking for the importer of the merchandise.

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR