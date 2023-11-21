Personnel from the public and private customs warehouses administration at the airport foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of tobacco, which was hidden inside a container of clothes and accessories coming into the country.

The seizure was supervised by the customs warehouses director, Muhammad Ghareeb Al-Saidi, and the customs warehouses controller, Nasser Al-Dalmani.

A customs source told Al-Rai the bill of lading showed the cargo contained “clothes and accessories,” and the customs men subjected the container to a careful inspection and discovered tobacco hidden behind cartons of clothes and accessories.

Police are looking for the importer of the merchandise.