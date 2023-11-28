Customs officers, in collaboration with personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department have confiscated over 2,000 liters of imported alcohol at the Shuwaikh Port.

The Interior Ministry received intelligence regarding a shipment of imported liquor concealed in a container surrounded by iron bars, reports Al-Anba daily.

Subsequently, the Shuwaikh Port customs and control personnel coordinated efforts to verify the information they had received they seized the suspicious shipment and discovered the liquor had been neatly concealed within cut iron bars.

The preliminary findings suggest that the shipment originated from a Gulf country. The confiscated liquor has been seized and referred to the Directorate-General for Drugs and Alcohol Control.