Customs officers at the Air Customs Department thwarted an attempt to smuggle approximately 5 pieces of marijuana wax, weighing approximately 200 grams, which were hidden in the hollow of children’s coloring books coming from a European country.

The joint cooperation between the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Customs Search and Investigation Department led to the arrest of the accused, reports a local Arabic daily.

Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahd, stressed the necessity and importance of absolute cooperation between the two authorities and thanked everyone for their dedicated service.


