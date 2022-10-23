Air customs officers at the Kuwait International Airport have taken into custody a number of incoming passengers and seized from them marijuana,Tramadol, Lyrica pills and hashish and handed them over with the drugs to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control.

In the first incident, a female citizen was taken into custody and she arrived at the Kuwait International Airport from Amsterdam carrying in her handbag 3 pieces of hashish and 130 pieces a kind of a drug, reports a local Arabic daily.

In the second seizure, the Air Customs officers arrested an Asian who arrived in the country from Delhi, with marijuana and 350 tramadol tablets.

In the third incident, a Kuwait woman was seized upon arrival from Beirut. The officers seized from her 15 narcotic Lyrica pills and a piece of hashish.

In the fourth seizure, yet another Kuwaiti was caught with 20 Lyrica pills and cigarettes filled with hashish. He came from Amsterdam.

In the fifth seizure, a Kuwaiti couple was taken into custody. She arrived from Britain with 4 marijuana cigarette, 6 pieces of marijuana and an electronic cigarette containing a narcotic substance.

Source – Al Rai