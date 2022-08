Inspectors from the Land Customs Department (Inspection and Warehouse Control Department in Sulaibiya) have seized a large amount of subsidized food items which were being prepared to smuggle out of the country.

The department said in a press release this seizure comes as part of a series of customs seizures carried out by its men, reports a local Arabic daily.

The department indicated the seized materials were handed over to the Supply Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry