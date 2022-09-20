A customs inspector at the Kuwait airport arrested a passenger who arrived with 8 bags of narcotic hashish, while she was on her way to her country.

Giving the details, a local Arabic daily said, details after the arrival of the passenger from a European country, the customs inspector suspected her, and subjected her luggage for examination and found the drugs.

The General Administration of Customs has warned anyone who is tempted to smuggle narcotics and prohibited goods in all their forms and types into the country, stressing that punitive measures will be taken against them.