In light of the recently increasing attempts to smuggle subsidized food items out of the country, the acting Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Abdul Aziz Al-Fahd, issued customs instructions on Thursday, 1st of September, under the directives of the Minister of Trade and Industry and the Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Fahd Mutlaq Al-Shariaan, to increase the customs fine, the maximum based on unified customs law, against violators three times the value of the goods.

Al-Fahd confirmed in a press statement that customs officers are keen on protecting the law against violators, stressing the commitment of the General Administration of Customs to the instructions of His Highness the Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce and Industry.