The joint cooperation between the Ministry of Interior men and Shuwaikh customs officers resulted in the seizure of about 18,000 bottles of booze which was hidden in three containers and arrived at the Shuwaikh port from two Gulf countries.

A local Arabic daily said six persons have been arrested in connection with the smuggling of the booze.

A statement issued by the General Administration of Customs said the Search and Inspection Office received information about the cargo and after one container arrived at the port and it was subjected to thorough check in the presence of personnel from the General Department for Drug Control and the suspects were taken into custody.

With regard to the second seizure, the daily said, two 20 feet containers came from another Gulf country, loaded with huge iron reels and after cutting through the reels by the fire department, the contraband was found neatly hidden inside.

The Director General of the General Administration of Customs thanked the General Fire Brigade, headed by its Director, Lieutenant-General Khaled Al-Makrad, for the great and strenuous efforts they made in cutting the iron reels and assisting their brothers in the General Administration of Customs.