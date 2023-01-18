The Committee for the Destruction of Magic and Sorcery Materials, formed by the Research and Investigation Department of Customs and the General Department of Criminal Investigation “Combating Money Crimes” at the Ministry of Interior, destroyed 84 official pledges, including 90 tools used for the practice of magic and sorcery, as well as talismans. The Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Sulaiman Al-Fahd, thanked the committee and its members for the seizure of paraphernalia associated with witchcraft and sorcery.

According to Al-Qabas, the committee was established in 2017, at the request of the Research and Investigation Department, due to the large quantity of related materials confiscated at customs outlets.