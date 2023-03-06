Upon instructions from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Acting Director of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahd, has issued instructions to ban the import of all types of bird meat from Spain and 22 US states.

The Al-Anba daily has learned instructions issued under No. 9 of 2023, prohibits the import of all kinds of fresh, chilled, frozen and processed bird meat, its derivatives and products, and table eggs due to the outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu.

In a related context, ban has been lifted on the import of all kinds of fresh, chilled, frozen and processed poultry meat of all kinds, its derivatives and products, and table eggs from 16 American states and from Ireland.