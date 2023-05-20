Cuba’s population, currently 11 million, is expected to continue to decline rapidly, reaching nine million by 2050, according to the National Statistics Office, which in 2022 showed a record decline in the number of births in 60 years.

“The population decline trend continues, a process that has accelerated” in recent years, Diego Enrique Gonzalez, director of the Center for Population and Development Studies at the National Statistical Office, told a news conference Friday, says Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

According to the expert, “if current trends are not reversed, which seems unlikely,” the population of the island could drop from 11 million currently to less than nine million in 2054.

The expert added that Cuba “is currently the country with the lowest fertility rate in Latin America and the Caribbean,” making it one of the countries in the region with the highest proportion of elderly people (22.3 percent of the population).