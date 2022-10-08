The Civil Service Commission is still studying all the proposals put forward regarding the flexible working system before choosing what is best by holding intensive meetings to study all scenarios to solve the traffic rush on the roads.

However, a local Arabic daily said the CSC has given itself a deadline so that those concerned with this matter come up with the best solutions.

The sources pointed a study was done earlier how to implement the flexible working system in government agencies, which was submitted by the former head of the Civil Service Commission, Maryam Al-Aqeel, to the Council of Ministers.