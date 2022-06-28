The Civil Service Commission has identified 26 disciplines which the holders of Bachelor’s degrees must pay attention to because they are in much demand in the labor market. This is in addition to identifying 14 majors that are not needed by the labor market.

The CSC said in a statement that the required disciplines are human medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine, nursing, medical laboratories, radiology, physiotherapy, speech, audiology, pharmacy, social service, graphics, psychology, physics, libraries, information, information studies, communications engineering, computer engineering, civil engineering, sociology, electrical engineering, applied statistics and biology, reports a local Arabic daily.

This is in addition to chemistry, mathematics, computer science, English and allied health sciences. As for the disciplines that have no scope are the media, history, international relations and philosophy, political science, geographic information systems, petroleum engineering, oil and gas engineering, industrial and systems engineering, industrial and administrative engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, jurisprudence and its origins and legal politics.