The Civil Service Commission has set controls for official assignments and training courses in government institutions and agencies.

According to the regulations published by Al-Anba, if the candidate attends the program just to benefit from it without presenting any working paper, giving a lecture or representing his employer, then it is classified as a “training course”.

The controls included that if the purpose of attendance is to represent the employer and the country by presenting a working paper, delivering a speech at the conference, or attending meetings, then this falls within the framework of official duties.

This comes after nominating employees by government institutions to send them on official assignments, and after examining the applications, it was discovered that they were classified as training courses.