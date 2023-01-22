The Civil Service Commission, which convened last Thursday, initially reviewed the study prepared by the Service Bureau regarding (the strategic alternative to wages and salaries), as more details were requested regarding the study and its financial and economic effects.

Informed sources told Al-Rai that “The study of the strategic alternative is mainly based on reviewing basic pensions for government employees and reviewing the existing salary scale, to correct the current situation, given that the salary scale has not changed for nearly 40 years.”

The sources indicated that “the service board requested specific value details related to the numbers and the expected financial impact of applying the strategic alternative, whether on the general budget, or the claims of the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) for future retirement, and the expected actuarial deficit,” indicating that “the application is directly related to PIFSS and its actual ability to provide pension for the beneficiaries in future, and therefore the need to determine the cost.

According to the sources, “the approximate cost of implementing the strategic alternative in its first year exceeds half a billion dinars, as it is estimated at about 570 million annually,” noting that “the most important aspect of the study is to reconsider the cadres and the financial advantages that employees obtain unevenly in some jobs.” ».

The sources indicated that it is decided to review the cadres in their current mechanism and codify them in the future, with a redistribution in a way that guarantees justice among the various government agencies and not to concentrate in specific agencies, while ensuring that their future outputs are aligned with the job grade due, provided that this is taken into account in the approval of the cadres in the future.”