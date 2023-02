The Civil Service Commission has lifted the ban on 625 vacancies for non-Kuwaitis in the Ministry of Health. In its letter addressed to the Ministry of Health, the CSC stated that the jobs for which the ban was lifted is for 77 doctors, 485 nursing staff, 52 for technicians and 11 pharmacists.

The CSC has called on the Ministry of Health not to fill these positions until after completing the legal period for which salaries were paid to their outgoing staff, reports Al-Anba daily.