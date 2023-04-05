The Civil Service Commission has issued a circular regarding “compliance with the recommendations and instructions issued by the Public Authority for People with Disabilities regarding the disabled or those who take care of a disabled person.”

According to the circular, “reference is made to the (Disability Authority) regarding reducing working hours for the disabled or those who take care of the disabled, whether during Ramadan or during normal official working hours.”

The statement said “Since Law No. 8 of 2010 it may include many benefits that pertain to the disabled and those who take care of a child or spouse with disabilities, in addition to indicating it to the authorities concerned with issuing executive decisions, each according to its competence, the mechanism for implementing these benefits must be taken according to the controls or conditions reports Al-Jarida daily.

Therefore, the CSC directs all government agencies to refer directly to the Public Authority for the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities regarding reducing working hours for the disabled or those who take care of the disabled, whether during the blessed month of Ramadan or during normal official working hours, as well as in all employment conditions that pertain to the disabled or those who take care of the disabled.

The Authority has jurisdiction in accordance with Law No. (8/2010) regarding the rights of persons with disabilities.

All government agencies must abide by the recommendations or instructions issued by the Authority and implement them directly in accordance with the Law No. (8/2010) referred to.