The President of the Civil Service Commission, Dr. Essam Al-Rubayan during his first week in office he received hundreds of inquiries regarding combining study and work, combining government and private work, cashing balance earned leave, entitlement to some allowances.

He indicated to ban or allow or other decisions require nod from, CSC and also the Ministry of Finance and others. Al-Rubaian said on his Twitter account, “My responsibility does not stop at the limit of these memos, but rather to look for solutions or legal adaptation or speed up the procedures for deciding on them to facilitate citizens’ access to them and ensure that work and the public interest are not violated,” pointing out that some these solutions require an amendment to the regulations, re-coordination with government agencies, introducing new solutions, or providing funds,” reports a local Arabic daily.