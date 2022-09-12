The Board of Directors of the Civil Service Commission has decided during its meeting which was held last Thursday to dismiss the Director-General of the Kuwait Ports Authority Sheikh Yousef Al-Abdullah from service.

A local Arabic daily has learned, the decision was taken after the investigation committees recommended the dismissal on the background of 4 violations, including a complaint filed by one of the companies, and another by the head of the Capital Markets Authority accusing the KPA Director of verbally abusing him, in addition to a complaint filed by an employee, and not complying with the relevant minister’s directives.

The CSC is scheduled to submit the report to the Council of Ministers detailing the punitive measures that have been taken against Al-Abdullah to do what it deems appropriate in this regard.