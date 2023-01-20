Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced that Sunday, 19 February, will be an additional holiday for public sector undertakings on the occasion of Al-Israa wal Miraaj (Prophet’s Ascension), which falls on Saturday 18 February. Similarly, Monday, 27 February, will be an additional holiday on account of the National and Liberation Days that fall on 25 and 26 February.

The Commission noted that this holiday decision applies to “all ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions”. Announcing the holidays, the Undersecretary of CSC, Abeer Al-Duaij, said the commission’s statement follows a decision taken in this regard by the Cabinet during its regular meeting. She clarified that holidays for workers in government bodies with a ‘special work nature’” will be determined by their own internal management, taking into consideration public interest.