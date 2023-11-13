In a strange incident, a traffic violation led to the arrest of a bedoun and his expatriate companion because they were wanted by law to serve a prison term.

A security source said a police patrol on duty spotted an American vehicle crossing the red traffic light in Hawally.

The man behind the wheel was ordered to pull over to issue him a traffic citation and at this time the man appeared confused and the officer during questioning discovered he had been sentenced in absentia to a one month in prison.

The daily added, his female expatriate companion who was in the passenger seat was also wanted by law to serve one-year prison term for an unidentified offence.

On the other hand, an expatriate suffering from psychological disorders attempted suicide by hanging himself in his room in the Ardiya area. He was taken by ambulance to Farwaniya Hospital, and admitted to the intensive care room.

Meanwhile, an unidentified expatriate who attempted to commit suicide by hanging was rescued by timely arrival of security personnel.

A case of ‘attempted suicide’ has been filed against him.