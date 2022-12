Croatia edged Brazil 4-2 in penalty shootout to qualify for the semi-finals. The scores of the two teams were level 1-1 in extra-time.

In a neck-to-neck battle, Croatia edged Brazil 4-2 on penalties to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. Neymar scored in the extra-time to put Brazil in front before Bruno Petkovic equalised with just minutes left in the extra-time whistle. In the penalties, Croatia came out on top yet again to seal their berth in the last four.