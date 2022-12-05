Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 (1-1) in a penalty shootout to book a quarter-finals berth.

Both Japan and Croatia squandered a few early opportunities to score. But, just minutes before the half-time whistle, Daizen Maeda opened the scoring for Japan from a well-worked corner kick. Early into the second-half, Ivan Perisic put Croatia level 1-1 through a terrific header. The two teams couldn’t be separated in 90 minutes, pushing the match into extra-time for the first time in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. Even in the extra-time, the two teams couldn’t be separated. The Croatian goalkeeper stepped up in the shootout as his side secured a 3-1 (1-1) win in the penalty shootout.