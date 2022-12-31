Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo signed Friday for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Sports Club. The two-year contract was signed by Ronaldo and Al Nassr Board Chairman Mesali Al-Omar in Madrid, the Saudi club said in a statement on its tweeter account.

“The Cristiano Ronaldo deal is more than just writing a new chapter in history. We will move forward with Ronaldo to achieve more success for the club, Saudi sports and future generations,” Al-Omar said. He added that Ronaldo would put on the club jersy number 7.

“My teammates and I will continue to achieve more success,” the Club statement quoted Ronaldo as saying. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards and four European Golden Shoes, the most by a European player. He has won 34 trophies in his career, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo began his senior career with Sporting CP, before signing with Manchester United in 2003. He signed for Real Madrid in 2009. He became the club’s all-time top goalscorer and the all-time top scorer in the Champions League and finished as the competition’s top scorer for six consecutive seasons between 2012 and 2018. In 2018, he signed for Italy’s Juventus and in 2021 he returned to Manchester United. – KUNA