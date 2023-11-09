The corpse of a 1987-born expatriate found beneath a building where he lived was sent to forensic examination. It remains unclear whether the expatriate fell from the seventh-floor of his apartment in Salmiya or if someone pushed him to his death.

The Ministry of Interior received a report at 7 am, Tuesday, indicating the presence of a body beneath a building in Salmiya, Block 11, behind a gas station, showing signs of blood, reports Al-Anba daily.

Security personnel and criminal investigation officers promptly arrived at the scene. The building’s guard mentioned hearing a noise, and upon investigating, found the deceased expatriate near the building.

When asked if he witnessed anyone entering the victim’s apartment, the guard replied in the negative.

A security source stated that inside the victim’s residence, a white weapon (a knife) and broken glass were found.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor was informed, ordering the registration of a suspicious criminal case. Detectives were assigned to investigate and referred the body to Forensic Medicine to determine the circumstances of death and whether the victim was stabbed before falling.

Forensic officers removed all evidence from inside the apartment as part of the ongoing investigation.