The Criminal Court has set next November 27 to look into a case in which a senior official in the Ministry of Interior, the secretariat of former MPs, and a former minister are accused of bribery and corruption.

The Public Prosecution had earlier charged the suspects with receiving bribes and forging visa applications for expatriates in return for 2,000 dinars for each transaction, reports Al-Rai daily.

It is worth noting that the case was discovered by the Ministry of Interior, where First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled ordered the formation of an investigation committee to look into the incident, and to refer all parties to the Public Prosecution after completing the investigation.