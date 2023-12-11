The Criminal Court has let go the shop owner from the accusation of bringing in workers more than his needs and has written off the fine of 12,000 dinars which the Public Authority for Manpower has imposed on him.

Lawyer Abdul Rahman Al-Enezi defended the plaintiff, stressing the unreasonableness of what the Public Authority for Manpower stated about his client bringing in what he called ‘excess’ workers.

Lawyer Al-Enezi also maintained that the accusation was based on a fragile foundation that failed to stand in front of justice.

The court acquitted the plaintiff in keeping in line the well-established principles of innocence as a general principle, saying the conviction was a fortuitous incident that the law required to prove.