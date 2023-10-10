The Criminal Court, presided over by Counselor Nayef Al-Dahoum, concluded the case involving a notorious Kuwaiti “hacker” by dismissing the criminal charges due to the statute of limitations expiring for offenses committed 10 years ago.

The incident revolved around a 28-year-old Kuwaiti citizen who breached the US Department of Defense’s website, gaining access to sensitive weapons facilities, reports Al-Rai daily.

This act posed a threat to national security and strained Kuwait’s alliance with the United States. The accused infiltrated 200 American websites and engaged in financial fraud.

Previously apprehended in London, he was extradited to Kuwait. Following an investigation, he faced trial, and it was determined that he would remain in detention throughout the proceedings.