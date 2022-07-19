The Kuwait Credit Bank continues to receive mortgage loan requests from Kuwaitis for house finance based on the plots of land that were recently distributed by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, including in the cities of Al-Mutla’a, South Abdullah Al-Mubarak and South Khaitan.

The spokeswoman of the bank, Habari Al-Khashti, told a local Arabic daily, the bank is fully prepared to receive applications electronically via its portal and mobile application.

She stated that 8,939 requests for the cities of Al-Mutla’a, South Abdullah Al-Mubarak and Southern Khaitan have been submitted, while for the city of Al-Mutla’a, the first and second phases, 18,519 plots of land have been distributed, in the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak 3,260 plots and southern Khaitan 1,448 plots were distributed.

She explained that the bank relies on the automated system to inspect the citizens’ real estate and transfer the payments due to them into their bank accounts through the citizen’s IBAN.

Al-Khasti stressed that the bank is working in full swing to meet all requests submitted by citizens and provide the best service to citizens easily and smoothly through what she called the Artificial Intelligence technology.