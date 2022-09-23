Using epidemiological indicators and assessments, the Ministry of Health issued the statistics indicating continuous improvements in the epidemiological situation in the country, an Arab daily reported, as the number of people infected with the emerging coronavirus globally continues to decline to its lowest level in two and a half years.

In addition, the intensive care units for Covid 19 cases have been free of patients since 9th of September, according to official statistics, while no deaths have been recorded due to infection with the virus since last 13th of August. Meanwhile, cases of infection have also been recorded not exceeding 100 daily, since last 17th of August, and cases receiving treatment inside the wards have declined by no more than 10 cases since the beginning of this month, in addition to the continued decline in active cases to reach less than 350 cases.