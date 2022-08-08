The Ministry of Health released an official statistical report of the steady decline in the number of people exposed to the coronavirus in comparison to the slight increase in the previously recorded cases. The data included Covid19 patients in the intensive care units, as well as those infected through swabs. The record showed less than 100 cases at the end of July, whereas it was previously reported that there were 603 cases in Mid-July, a noticeable drop of approximately 5%.

As compared to cases in early July, there was also a decrease of reports received in the intensive care units running down from 10 to 5 cases. On the other hand, the recovery rate increased by 0.4 percent, reaching 99.4 percent, compared to 99 percent as registered earlier.

Health sources stressed about the need to adopt tested and proven precautionary measures in order to see a stable improvement in the evaluation indicators. It was noted that collective immunity was significantly brought about by social awareness campaigns calling for vaccination initiatives.