Fans of the upcoming Qatar World Cup finals are not required to present proof of Covid-19 vaccination according to Qatari authorities. Following the official announcement on Thursday, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said that the Ministry of Health has canceled quarantine procedures for all travelers to Qatar, whether vaccinated or not, regardless of the country of departure, an Arab daily reported.

However, Qatari authorities confirmed that all visitors aged six years and above must submit a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding the planes bound for Qatar to attend the tournament scheduled between 20th of November and 18th of December. The committee said that in case officials discover any viral infections, the patient will be subject to sanitary isolation based on the Ministry’s procedures. The committee also added the mandatory wearing of masks in all health care facilities and public transportation.

Qatar will host the first World Cup in the Middle East in winter and over a million visitors are expected to watch the tournament.