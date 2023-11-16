The Criminal Court has set Nov 29 to issued a verdict in case of a pharmacist who sold medicines to a Kuwaiti citizen worth 600 dinars, claiming that they were to treat gangrene, which worsened his condition and his foot had to be amputated.

It turned out that the medicines were for cleaning wounds and not for treating gangrene, as the accused was visiting the victim at his home to treat him, deceiving him that what was being provided to him was German treatment, reports Al-Rai daily.

The accused denied that he was impersonating a treating doctor, and confirmed that while he was at a car wash station, he heard a young man talking on the phone with another about the condition of his brother who was suffering from gangrene.

Once he finished speaking, the accused asked him about his brother’s condition and expressed his interest in it, and assured the victim’s brother that he had the appropriate treatment, and he had to pay 600 dinars to buy these medicines, so he agreed.

Then the accused brought medication and began treatment for several days, which worsened the victim’s condition.

His temperature rose significantly, and he was transferred to the hospital, where the medical staff decided that the foot had to be amputated.

When the specialists were asked about the cause of the situation and showed them the medications that the injured person was using, it became clear that they were only detergents and sterilizers, and a complaint was filed against the pharmacist.