The head of the Court of Misdemeanors, Judge Bashayer Abdul-Jalil, sentenced two doctors who applied toothpaste instead of medical ointment to a patient’s eye, causing the victim to lose sight, reported an Arabic paper.

The complainant’s lawyer, Attorney Mustafa Mulla Yousself, pleaded before court stating that the doctors have not only caused physical harm to his client but psychological trauma, as well. The court sentenced each of the two medical practitioners one year of jail time.